Tom Parker objavio da ima tumor na mozgu

Za bolest je saznao prije šest sedmica, a tumor se ne može operisati. Ide na hemoterapiju.
"Pozdrav svima, vrijeme je da otkrijem zbog čega nisam ništa objavljivao na društvenim mrežama posljednjih sedmica. Ne postoji lagan način da ovo kažem, ali na žalost dijagnostifikovali su mi tumor na mozgu i već sam na liječenju. Umjesto da ćutim o svemu, odlučio sam u jednom intervjuu otkriti sve šta se događa. Supruga i ja smo u šoku, ali boriću se protiv bolesti koliko god mogu. Ne želimo sažaljenje, već pozitivnost i ljubav. Biće ovo teška bitka, ali uz vašu podršku i ljubav pobijediću ovo", napisao je pjevač na Instagramu.
Dnevnik.hr prenosi da je pjevač ovog ljeta imao dva napada zbog kojih je bio u i bolnici, ali da on i supruga nisu ni slutili da boluje od tumora.
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag
