Slavni glumac uhvatio aligatora rukama FOTO

TBT in our beloved Florida Everglades where I tamed Big Bertha — the legendary swampland gator responsible for biting off 7 human arms, 47 toes, 12 truck bumpers and 1 leather fanny pack. My interpretation of “fun” has always been slightly debatable. Now kindly hold my tequila tea, I gotta gator to wrassle 😈💪🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Oct 19, 2018 at 1:42am PDT