Romska svadba od 650.000 evra: Ceca uzela pare unaprijed, Lukas i Keba podijelili bakšiš

Yes, it can be as simple ( and gorgeous) as 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊 & 𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄 for a wedding! A modern look that can be especially beautiful for a nighttime wedding when paired with amazing candlelights! ✨ #DestinationWeddings #VillaMiani

A post shared by VILLA MIANI • Roma (@villamiani_official) on Sep 30, 2020 at 6:16am PDT