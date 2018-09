Preminula jedna od najljepših žena svijeta

The first and only African-American to win Miss Universe. She will not be the last. 🙏🏾 Rest In Peace, Queen Chelsi. ❤️😞 One of my favs. #cancersucks #chelsismith #missuniverse #missusa #missuniverse1995

A post shared by Michael Dimalanta (@mikedima1) on Sep 10, 2018 at 2:16am PDT