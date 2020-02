Nakon smrti muža, popularna Tajči ponovo ljubi

Find someone you can laugh with. It’s healing. (Most likely it will be someone who’s well acquainted with pain - they will know when it’s time to laugh and when it’s time to let you sit with your grief and emotional pain.) @langley615 thank you. 😂🤦‍♀️

A post shared by Tajci (@tajcicameron) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:43pm PST