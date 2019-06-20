Petra Nemcova

Manekenka se pojavila u provokativnom izdanju, grudi samo što ne ispadnu

07:18, 20.06.2019.
Izvor: avaz
Češki model Petra Nemcova (39), jedna od najpoznatijih manekenki svih vremena, privukla je ogromnu pažnju na događaju u Londonu.

Na otvorenju draguljarnice "Chopard" u Londonu Nemcova je ponovo istakla svoju ljepotu.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wish that every #redcarpet ( blue & gold carpet in this case) is like this one! Why? So much fun with total improv dancing 💃 & because this “red carpet” was commissioned by @Chopard – produced by Aquafil from ENONYL®, a fibre made entirely from recycled plastic materials such as used fishing nets. 💚 #Chopard didn’t stop there! They commissioned all-electric London taxis to bring guest to the blue and gold carpet and also refurbished their new boutique in London using local environment-friendly materials. This is another step forward in Chopard's Journey to Sustainable Luxury. @chopardbycaroline @econylbrand @ecoage #thejourneytosustainableluxury @liviafirth

A post shared by Petra Nemcova (@pnemcova) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:45am PDT

Naime, manekenka se pojavila u dugoj srebrenoj haljini sa prorezom na nozi i brutalnim dekolteom.

Mnogi su pomislili da će joj tokom večeri zbog dubokog dekoltea grudi ispasti iz haljine.

Petra Nemcova je nekada bila jedna od najzaposlenijih manekenki, a i danas je rado viđena gošća raznih događaja.
 

