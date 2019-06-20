Manekenka se pojavila u provokativnom izdanju, grudi samo što ne ispadnu

I wish that every #redcarpet ( blue & gold carpet in this case) is like this one! Why? So much fun with total improv dancing 💃 & because this “red carpet” was commissioned by @Chopard – produced by Aquafil from ENONYL®, a fibre made entirely from recycled plastic materials such as used fishing nets. 💚 #Chopard didn’t stop there! They commissioned all-electric London taxis to bring guest to the blue and gold carpet and also refurbished their new boutique in London using local environment-friendly materials. This is another step forward in Chopard's Journey to Sustainable Luxury. @chopardbycaroline @econylbrand @ecoage #thejourneytosustainableluxury @liviafirth

A post shared by Petra Nemcova (@pnemcova) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:45am PDT