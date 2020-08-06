Mama (60) i kćerka (30) toliko liče da ponekad zbune i muževe

Reality zvijezde iz SAD-a oduvijek su ličile jedna na drugu, ali u Cherinim tinejdžerskim godinama sličnost je postala nevjerovatna. Njihova sličnost donijela im je veliku popularnost na Instagramu, a zajedno su čak napisale i knjigu "Veza koja traje vječno" (A Bond That Lasts Forever). Na TLC-u se prikazuje i reality Smothered u kojem su učesnice.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the never before seen footage (Mommy and Me) on TLC online or on demand. We had a fun day shopping with our very best friends! #sMothered #tlc #mothers #daughters
A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Jul 16, 2020 at 9:17am PDT
(Cher je s bebom u rukama)
"Ljudi misle da smo sestre, stalno. Jednom je mamin prijatelj pričao sa mnom jer je mislio da sam ona", priča Cher za Daily Mail i dodaje da se to znalo dogoditi i njenom suprugu.
"Jednom smo nosile odjeću slične boje, a pošto obje imamo dugu crnu kosu, s leđa izgledamo isto. Moj suprug je prišao mojoj mami i udario je po zadnjici jer je mislio da sam to ja", ispričala je Cher.
View this post on Instagram
This is my twin and bestie! Tag your bestie ❤️
A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Jun 25, 2019 at 8:21am PDT
(Cher lijevo na fotografiji, Dawn desno)
"Vježbanje, zdrava prehrana, briga o koži, dovoljno sna i puno vode su ključ mladolikog izgleda. Godine su samo broj, to što imamo malo više godina ne znači da se tako moramo i ponašati", zaključuje Dawn.
View this post on Instagram
Don't forget to order our book, A Bond That Lasts Forever on Amazon. It is available in paper back and kindle version😀 We loved writing this book for all of you and we hope you enjoy it !!❤️❤️❤️ Stay connected to us at www.abondthatlastsforever.com #motherdaughtertwins #authors #relationships #sMothered
A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Jun 19, 2019 at 1:06pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:09pm PST
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe tonight was the season Finale! Gosh where did time go??? Thank you all so much for all of your support throughout this season. We had so much fun filming, watching this season, and especially connecting with all of you!! Some may think my relationship with mom is crazy, others may adore it. This is our bond though and I’m so thankful for it! Tune in next week for “The Best of Smothered”!!!! We can’t wait❤️ ....... big shoutout and thank you to @tlc and Bodega pictures for making this possible! @rhiannon_hyde_jacques @twerkdotcom @paulheadcasting @1stthings1stimthejillest #smothered #smotheredtlc #tlc #mom #daughter #motherdaughtertwins
A post shared by Cher (@cherhubsher) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Mommy and me #bestfriend #motherlikedaughter #bachelorette #tbt #LasVegas #thegrand #poolparty #funday #mgm #wetrepublic
A post shared by Cher (@cherhubsher) on Jan 9, 2014 at 10:30am PST
Komentari