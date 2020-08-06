Mama (60) i kćerka (30) toliko liče da ponekad zbune i muževe

09:19, 06.08.2020.
Izvor: Index.hr
60-godišnja Dawn Hubsher i njena 30-godišnja kći Cher toliko su slične da ponekad zbune i vlastite muževe.

Reality zvijezde iz SAD-a oduvijek su ličile jedna na drugu, ali u Cherinim tinejdžerskim godinama sličnost je postala nevjerovatna. Njihova sličnost donijela im je veliku popularnost na Instagramu, a zajedno su čak napisale i knjigu "Veza koja traje vječno" (A Bond That Lasts Forever). Na TLC-u se prikazuje i reality Smothered u kojem su učesnice.

(Cher je s bebom u rukama)

"Ljudi misle da smo sestre, stalno. Jednom je mamin prijatelj pričao sa mnom jer je mislio da sam ona", priča Cher za Daily Mail i dodaje da se to znalo dogoditi i njenom suprugu.

"Jednom smo nosile odjeću slične boje, a pošto obje imamo dugu crnu kosu, s leđa izgledamo isto. Moj suprug je prišao mojoj mami i udario je po zadnjici jer je mislio da sam to ja", ispričala je Cher.

View this post on Instagram

This is my twin and bestie! Tag your bestie ❤️

A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Jun 25, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

(Cher lijevo na fotografiji, Dawn desno)

"Vježbanje, zdrava prehrana, briga o koži, dovoljno sna i puno vode su ključ mladolikog izgleda. Godine su samo broj, to što imamo malo više godina ne znači da se tako moramo i ponašati", zaključuje Dawn.

View this post on Instagram

My twin !!

A post shared by Dawn.Hubsher (@dawn.hubsher) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

09:19, 06.08.2020.
Izvor: Index.hr
otvoreno

Povezane vijesti

Read more
Scena

Neobičan bikini Jelene Karleuše, grudi jedva stale

Scena
04.08.2020.
Read more
Scena

Bujne grudi u prvom planu

Topalkova kćerka napravila pometnju novom objavom

Scena
04.08.2020.
Read more
Scena

Hospitalizovana Slavica Ćukteraš

Scena
05.08.2020.