Karleuša: Ne, nemam silikone!

Nothing special, just fooling around 😋 Don’t worry, it’s a golf cart 😇 And because you asked-my orange watermelon bikini is just 38$ from @dollskill 🥳🥳🥳 #notpaidadvertisement 😂

A post shared by JELENA KARLEUŠA (@karleusastar) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:47pm PDT