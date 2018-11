Džerard Batler se fotografisao pred zgarištem svoje kuće VIDEO FOTO

Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California. I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch. I am ok and so grateful for all of the well wishes. Please turn your support to those who need it most here, and throughout California. There's a Go Fund Me to help people across the state affected by the fires. Please join me if you can. Link in bio. gofundme.com/cause/californiafires

A post shared by Gerard Butler (@gerardbutler) on Nov 12, 2018 at 12:08pm PST