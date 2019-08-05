Bivša teniserka prošle godine imala 120 kg, sada ima savršenu liniju

Na fotografijama sa ljetovanja, bivša teniserka ne liči na sebe od prije nekoliko mjeseci. Jelena je pokazala savršenu liniju i izazvala mnogo pozitivnih komentara svojih pratilaca.
Inače, Jelena se znatno ugojila kada se povukla iz svijeta tenisa. Bila je nezadovoljna i utjehu je pronašla u hrani. Hranila se nezdravo što se odrazilo na njenu kilažu i izgled.
Summer.....Croatia....❤️ LIVE.LOVE.LAUGH. Enjoy each moment of your life.
Svi su bili u šoku kada su vidjeli da se Jelena ugojila i da ima nevjerovatnih 120 kilograma. Jeleni nije bilo prijatno zbog negativnih komentara na račun njene kilaže, pa je riješila da promjeni režim ishrane i način života.
Good morning!!☀️🌊💦 Another beautiful summer morning in Croatia and I am in full vacation mode. Morning swims are the best.
Riješila je da povrati nekadašnju kilažu i počela sa primjenom programa za mršavljenje, a na svom Instagram profilu objavljivala je fotografije na kojima se vidio očigledan napredak u gubljenju kilograma.
Transformation!!! This a 6 month progress before and after photo. Over 30 kgs lost and I am half way. My journey continues and I am very happy with what I have been able to achieve so far but there is still a lot of work to be done. I know that getting down to my optimal weight and losing the rest of the weight won't be easy and it will get tougher from here as I get closer to my goal weight but I am extremely motivated and confident as I know I have @jennycraigausnz by my side and supporting me all the way. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at @jennycraigausnz .Your support,care and understanding has helped me get this far and I am grateful for everything that the whole team at @jennycraigausnz has done to help me especially in the tough times. It's a lot more than losing weight but also getting fit,healthy and most importantly happy. Even though I have been on @jennycraigausnz now for 6 months I still can't believe how great the food is,how easy it is to prepare and having my own consultant is just incredible. @jennycraigausnz has changed my life and I would recommend the @jennycraigausnz program to everyone. Join me on my @jennycraigausnz journey now.
