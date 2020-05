Atraktivna influenserka pokazala umijeće sa loptom

NEW KICKS OLD TrICKS!! 🏀 🐺 Tag a baller bellow. Btw my kicks are custom Ks . What kicks should I get next? #balling #wolfgang #ball #basketball #hooper #game #gamer #court #ballislife #baller #ks #sneakerhead #sneaker #kicks #k3 #work #insta

A post shared by Jem 🐺 Wolfie (@jemwolfie) on Feb 6, 2020 at 7:22am PST