Ana Ivanović je Srbiji donirala 35 respiratora, a sad se oglasila povodom tužne situacije

If you can’t go outside, go inside! 🧘🏻‍♀️ Lots of people are struggling around the world, feeling scared or uncertain. It’s important more than ever to stay connected, calm and have compassion! 🙏🏼 Do remind yourself to be grateful for today! #stayathome

A post shared by Ana Ivanović (@anaivanovic) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:02am PDT