Preminuo glumac iz sapunice koju ste svi gledali

Sad news tonight for DAYS OF OUR LIVES, SANTA BARBARA and GENERAL HOSPITAL fans with the passing of Jed Allan. This announcement by his son, Rick Brown, on THE OFFICIAL JED ALLAN FACEBOOK PAGE... “So sorry to post the very sad news of my fathers passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others. Thank you for all who are part of this wonderful tribute to my dad on Facebook.” Condolences to his family, friends and coworkers. #jedallan #restinpeace #daysofourlives #santabarbara #generalhospital

