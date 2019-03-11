"Santa Barbara"

Preminuo glumac iz sapunice koju ste svi gledali

07:12, 11.03.2019.
Izvor: B92
Thumbnail
Američki glumac Džed Alan (Jed Allan), publici najpoznatiji po ulozi C.C.-ja Capwella u seriji “Santa Barbara” preminuo je u 85. godini.

Tužnu vijest objavio je njegov sin Rick Brown koji je otkrio da je njegov otac preminuo mirno i okružen porodicom.

Uloga u sapunici "Santa Barbara" obilježila mu je karijeru iako je u svijetu glume od rane mladosti. Prvi put se na malim ekranima pojavio 60-ih godina prošlog vijeka u serijama "Love of Life" i "The Secret Storm", a slavu mu je kasnije donijela uloga Dona Krejga (Craiga) u sapunici "Days Of Our Lives"’. 

Tu je ulogu igrao punih 14 godina - od 1971. do 1986. 2004. godine preuzima ulogu u seriji "General hospital". 

Bio je u braku sa s Tobi Braun od 1958. pa sve do njene tragične smrti 2001. Sa njom je glumac dobio trojicu sinova - Miča, Deana i Rika.

Džed Alan glumac
07:12, 11.03.2019.
Izvor: B92