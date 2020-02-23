Kultni hit osamdesetih prešao milijardu YouTube pregleda

Muzički hit iz osamdesetih godina dostigao je više od milijardu pregleda na YouTubeu. Time je postao tek drugi video-snimak iz ovog perioda kome je to uspjelo.

Spot za pjesmu "Take on me", norveške pop grupe A-ha, postavljen je na Youtube u januaru 2010.

Take On Me has hit ONE BILLION views on YouTube! We couldn’t have done this without you, our fans. In celebration of this milestone moment, we’ve made something special... — a-ha (@aha_com) February 18, 2020

Ove godine video-spot je imao prosječno 480.000 pregleda po danu. Grupa A-ha je objavila dobre vijesti na svom nalogu na Twitteru, a 1986. godine ovaj spot je osvojio šest MTV Music nagrada.

Jedini video-snimak koji je napravljen osamdesetih i koji ima preko milijardu pregleda je pjesma "Sweet Child O' Mine", benda Guns N' Roses. Ovaj spot je na platformi YouTube od 2009. godine, piše CNN.