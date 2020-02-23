Kultni hit osamdesetih prešao milijardu YouTube pregleda

17:03, 23.02.2020.
Muzički hit iz osamdesetih godina dostigao je više od milijardu pregleda na YouTubeu. Time je postao tek drugi video-snimak iz ovog perioda kome je to uspjelo.

Spot za pjesmu "Take on me", norveške pop grupe A-ha, postavljen je na Youtube u januaru 2010.

Ove godine video-spot je imao prosječno 480.000 pregleda po danu. Grupa A-ha je objavila dobre vijesti na svom nalogu na Twitteru, a 1986. godine ovaj spot je osvojio šest MTV Music nagrada.

Jedini video-snimak koji je napravljen osamdesetih i koji ima preko milijardu pregleda je pjesma "Sweet Child O' Mine", benda Guns N' Roses. Ovaj spot je na platformi YouTube od 2009. godine, piše CNN.

A-ha YouTube video spot
