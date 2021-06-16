Astronauti Tomas Peske i Šejn Kimbro izašli su u šetnju svemirom iz Međunarodne svemirske stanice sa snažnim, novim solarnim panelima, kako bi izašli u susret sve većim zahtjevima za električnu energiju, zbog predstojećih dolazaka posjetilaca.

Ovo je prva od nekoliko svemirskih šetnji astronauta sa ciljem da se orbitalna stanica pojača sa manjim, ali jačim solarnim krilima, prenio je AP.

Prikupljanje dodatne energije neophodno je da bi se omogućio komfor putnicima koji će dolaziti na Međunarodnu svemirsku stanicu, počev od ruske filmske ekipe ove jeseni.

