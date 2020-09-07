Dodik: I will send request to Presidency to relocate BiH Embassy to Jerusalem

Serb BiH Presidency member Milorad Dodik has said that he will today send a request to the BiH Presidency to relocate the BiH Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as this is in the interest of the U.S.

“It is obvious that this is a top interest of the US, which we could see a few days ago when Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was in Washington. Why wouldn’t we do it if we care about the American support?” said Dodik at a special session of the Republika Srpska National Assembly.

He has said that he will say this to Deputy US Secretary of State Mathew Palmer who will visit Sarajevo.

“The relocation of the Embassy to Jerusalem would mean both for Israel and the US and if US President Donald Trump insists on it, this is the most direct thing I can do,” Dodik said.