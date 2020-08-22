Dodik: Document forwarded to Vučić already known to everyone

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik says the document forwarded to Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić contains what was in the National Assembly’s conclusions and the Government's positions on Republika Srpska status and anti-Dayton behaviour of the high representatives, international community and the Constitutional Court, announcing he will send it to Croatian President Zoran Milanović, the leaders of the PDP and SDA, Branislav Borenović and Bakir Izetbegović.

In his statement to SRNA, Dodik says that he is surprised by so much interest in the upcoming meeting of the Republika Srpska leadership with Vučić, which was announced for Wednesday, given that such meetings are regular and are held continuously in Belgrade or Banjaluka.

"We are continuously discussing political and economic issues. Nothing special is happening there except what some did not even want to read or see when it was ongoing," Dodik said.

He reminds that the Government of Republika Srpska adopted various positions and conclusions regarding Republika Srpska status last year, the year before last and in previous years, adding that Vučić was forwarded with the official document of the National Assembly published in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska that has already been known in the form of information and consists of the conclusions reached by the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, which the Government is obliged to implement.

"Everyone could have seen it, including PDP Leader, Branislav Borenović, who is doubtful when it comes to the work of the National Assembly, but not about the work of the British intelligence service, which is promoting people like him. The conclusions of the National Assembly and the positions of the Government regarding the status of Republika Srpska and anti-Dayton behaviour of the high representatives, the international community and the Constitutional Court is a document that was submitted to Vučić," said Dodik.

The Serb member of the BiH Presidency emphasizes that he believes in no need for any fierce reaction from Sarajevo by those who were trying to see something different in everything.

"For years, they have had the opportunity to face our positions. There are no hidden intentions or desires; it is simply a factual-formal situation that is very familiar to anyone who wants to see it. Borenović never cared about Republika Srpska. He is a simply parade participant that gathered loudspeakers around him and is convicted that he is involved in politics. So he didn't have to call anyone, not even Vučić, in order to find out something. He should have read the Official Gazette, but he doesn't read and doesn't care about any Republika Srpska’s interest. He only cares about his position and the parade," Dodik said.

Bearing in mind that these documents were massively commented in the Federation of BiH, Dodik said that it was worrying how much people were blanket, since they had a document being very visible, transparent for several years and nothing special was added, but it exclusively referred to what the National Assembly was adopted as conclusions and information it was reviewing.

"I intend to send the same document to Croatian President Zoran Milanović, to inform him about the views of Republika Srpska, so I will send it to everyone, including SDA leader Bakir Izetbegović, so that he can read it first and then comment on," said Dodik.

He assessed that Borenović and Izetbegović’s attitude towards Republika Srpska was always negative, who attack everything from offside, not being willing to learn what it is about.

"As an elected representative of the Serb people, it is my obligation to respect the decisions made by the Republika Srpska National Assembly, its conclusions and to act accordingly. Borenović's is not like that, because if he wanted he would not allow his party to vote for amending the rules of procedure before the BiH Parliament or for some other things that directly worked to the detriment of Republika Srpska. He is now trying to say something with a deliberate pose of an interested party," said Dodik.

He assessed it was a treacherous policy continuously practiced by Borenović, Mladen Ivanić and others from the PDP and SDS, which was nothing unknown.

"Serbia and Croatia have signed the Framework Peace Agreement, and all annexes have been signed by Republika Srpska, which has the right to participate in the Dayton process in the manner provided for and nothing else is required. Borenović obviously does not understand that, so he goes into all that, but in any case, it is obvious that he is trying to put everything in some form of election campaign," said Dodik, who is the leader of the SNSD.

He points out that the SNSD does not need an election campaign, unlike the PDP.

"Borenović has no significance, which can be seen in the candidacies. I can already say which municipalities will vote for us, certainly 50 out of 63 in Republika Srpska. Therefore, in that regard, we do not need any pre-election parade as he sees it in such simplified manner, trying to be meaningful", said Dodik.