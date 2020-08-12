Dodik and Ivantsov discussed current political and epidemiological situation

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik held talks in Banjaluka on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to BiH Petr Ivantsov about the current political situation in Republika Srpska and BiH, as well as the upcoming local elections.

Dodik and Ivantsov also exchanged opinions on coronavirus-related situation and its impact on human health and the global economy, announced the Office of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency.

Ambassador Ivantsov handed the Serb member of the BiH Presidency a jersey and a ball with the signatures of the Russian basketball team players.