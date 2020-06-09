Cvijanović: It's been proven that Constitutional Court of BiH picked on property of Srpska

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović has said that the fact that the Constitutional Court of BiH picked on the property of Republika Srpska has been proven and that the Court resumed the practice of the OHR.

Commenting on the decision of the Constitutional Court of BiH to adopt an appeal against decisions of the Supreme Court of Republika Srpska and the Trebinje District Court in connection with the registration of military property – the Filipovići warehouse in Foča, Cvijanović has said that this is the only constitutional court in the world which does not protect the constitutionality but makes political decisions.

“What’s even worse, the Court is making unconstitutional decisions. The fact that foreign judges sit there who often make a voting bloc to enable decisions against Republika Srpska speaks of the lack of legitimacy, authority and credibility of the Court,” Cvijanović told reporters in Banjaluka.

On the other hand, Cvijanović says, there are dozens of rulings of the Court that have not been implemented or have been only partially implemented, which also puts a great question mark on the credibility and everything that a constitutional court should represent.

“Everything that the OHR used to do by making certain decisions that exceeded the bounds of the Constitution in order to fill the BiH level with capacities and seize competences from Republika Srpska or deprive Srpska from them, now is being done by the Constitutional Court and the policy that stands behind all this is clear to us,” said the Republika Srpska president.

She added that much space will be left for Srpska to determine and demonstrate its position when it comes to its property.

“That which belongs to the Republic will still belong to the Republic. It is not written anywhere in the Constitution that it belongs to BiH. The privatization was conducted based on territorial and functional principles, and all other processes were resolved based on these principles. This amounts to infringing on that which is essentially important, meaning that in addition to competences that you have, you must have your property as well,” said Cvijanović.