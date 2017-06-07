Neodoljivo slatki: Dječak i njegov pas fotografijama osvajaju internet
Autor Tanja, ATV
Objavljeno: 8:02, 07.06.2017
POVEZANE VIJESTI
Sendi i Erik Sciridof iz Portlanda usvojili su australijskog labradoda Regana koji je postao najbolji prijatelj njihovom unuku Badiju, takođe usvojenom dječaku.
Deda Erik došao je na ideju da ova dva drugara počne da oblači isto, a kako su zaista izgledali neodoljivo, fotografije je počeo da kači na Instagram, na kome ima preko 200 hiljada pratilaca.
“Zbog posebne veze koju su njih dvojica uspostavili palo mi je na pamet da počnem da ih oblačim isto. Obožavaju jedan drugog, kada vidim kako se igraju, raznježim se, a ista odjeća pomaže da ih bolje približim ljudima i predstavim njihov odnos“, priča Erik za “Mashable“.
On je dodao da se njegov unuk prema psu odnosu kao prema čovjeku, a odnedavno ovaj dvojac dobio je pojačanje, jer se još jedna beba pojavila u njihovom domu.
I’m keeping an eye on Little Buddy and he’s keeping an eye on BabyGirl. 🐶👁👦🏼👁👶🏻 #teamwork #doodlenanny
A post shared by Reagandoodle (@reagandoodle) on
Priznaćete da su zaista neodoljivi.
Twinning with my bff. 🐶❤️👦🏼He got these shirts for us when he went to Hawaii last May. His barely fits anymore. . Day 8 of answers from #AskReagandoodle. If you’ve ever wondered about my clothes, then today’s post is taylor made for you. 👔 . Believe it or not, I like wearing clothes. Dressing up means I’ll be getting lots of positive attention from my people, and let’s face it, I LOVE attention. I even help them put on my shirt by lifting my paw up into the sleeve. When I wear clothes or pajamas, it’s only for a few minutes. Most of the time I run around naked. 🙈 . My favorite outfit is whatever matches Little Buddy. Twinning is our thang. 👕👕 Whenever I buy a new shirt, I buy 2: One for me and one for him. He wears a 3T, I wear a 7-8. On the rare occasion I wear pants, I customize them (cut a slit) to accommodate my big fluffy tail. . My favorite places to get clothes are @ChildrensPlace, @OldNavy, and @Target. . Well, that about sizes it up. Thanks for your questions 😘 Stay tuned for more answers – there’ll be 3 more #AskReagandoodle posts coming your way. 😊
(B92)
OSTALE VIJESTI IZ KATEGORIJE