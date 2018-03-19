Ismijavaju neukus bogataša (FOTO)

Autor Natasa Novakovic, ATV

Objavljeno: 17:34, 19.03.2018

“Please Hate These Things” jedan je od zabavnijih profila na Instagramu iz vrlo jednostavnog razloga – ismijava bogataše i njihov (ne) ukus.

Posebno je prokletstvo imati novca, a ne imati stila, a kako to izgleda najbolje pokazuju fotografije objavljene na ovom profilu koji prati više od 30 hiljada ljudi.

“Apsurdne, bolesne ili samo glupe stvari u dizajnu kuća”, opis je profila, a evo i zašto:

Someone voluntarily did this.

A post shared by @ pleasehatethesethings on

Maybe they have a pet seal?

A post shared by @ pleasehatethesethings on

(Inedex.hr)

Izneseni komentari su lični stavovi autora i ne predstavljaju stav redakcije ATV portala.
