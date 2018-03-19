Ismijavaju neukus bogataša (FOTO)
Autor Natasa Novakovic, ATV
Objavljeno: 17:34, 19.03.2018
“Please Hate These Things” jedan je od zabavnijih profila na Instagramu iz vrlo jednostavnog razloga – ismijava bogataše i njihov (ne) ukus.
Posebno je prokletstvo imati novca, a ne imati stila, a kako to izgleda najbolje pokazuju fotografije objavljene na ovom profilu koji prati više od 30 hiljada ljudi.
“Apsurdne, bolesne ili samo glupe stvari u dizajnu kuća”, opis je profila, a evo i zašto:
The next time you’re at the tile store trying to decide between subway tile and something a little more out there and wacky like maybe BEVELED subway tile, please remember that someone also stood in the tile store and was like “Yes! For sure the cheetah tile for the floor!” 🐆 Respect for not giving AF though.
(Inedex.hr)
