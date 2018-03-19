Ismijavaju neukus bogataša (FOTO)

The next time you’re at the tile store trying to decide between subway tile and something a little more out there and wacky like maybe BEVELED subway tile, please remember that someone also stood in the tile store and was like “Yes! For sure the cheetah tile for the floor!” 🐆 Respect for not giving AF though.

A post shared by @ pleasehatethesethings on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT